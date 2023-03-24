Kashmiri youth leaders Mir Junaid and Touseef Raina speaking at a panel discussion in National Press Club in Washington, DC, were heckled by so-called activists from Pakistan.

Mir and Touseef were heading a panel discussion titled ‘Kashmir - From Turmoil to Transformation’ which featured leaders from the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH | Pakistanis heckle, interrupt discussion on Kashmir’s transformation in Washington DC’s National Press Club pic.twitter.com/I5OHEL6s9I— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

The event was organised by the International Center for Peace Studies with an aim to discuss development, peace and grassroots democracy in the region.

During the discussion, Mir highlighted that Kashmir transformed into a land of peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu and Kashmir under the current administration.

Mir also criticised countries who raked up the Kashmir dispute and urged people to focus beyond the controversial rhetoric. He said those raking up the issue in global forums have nothing to do with Kashmir’s peace, progress and prosperity, criticising Pakistan for using Kashmir for political purposes and wanting to keep the region restive.

We will be speaking on“Kashmir: From Turmoil to Transformation” at #NationalPressClub Washington.The resilience & perseverance of the people of J&k is a positive story in itself. Our unwavering spirit and determination to overcome adversity is truly inspiring & we are proud of it pic.twitter.com/eoFIzfCtQZ— Mir Junaid (@MirJunaidJKWP) March 22, 2023

He referred to the fate of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders who faced legal challenges and how it collapsed.

Meanwhile, a group of so-called protesters interrupted the Kashmiri youth leaders and heckled them. “Shame on you,” the protesters chanted but were immediately escorted out of the room by security personnel.

Junaid thanked the security personnel and said that the audience saw the real face of the protesters and thanked them for displaying to the world their indecency.

“The whole audience has seen your real face today. What we have seen in Kashmir we saw in Washington today and thank you for showing the world how cruel how indecent these people are,” he said.

“You have seen it all and this is what they did initially, what they are doing, they tried to silence me with the barrel of an AK-47. If you gave them the 47 they would shoot us dead here right away. That’s because they don’t want to face the truth,” Junaid said, according to news agency ANI.

Mir Junaid is the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP). He is a writer and a law graduate from the University of Kashmir.

The event aimed to provide a platform for youth leaders from Kashmir to share their perspectives and experiences of the ground situation in the region.

The youth leaders said the disruption by the so-called protesters was unfortunate but during the discussion they were able to highlight Kashmir’s progress and development.

