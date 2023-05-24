WATCH | PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Welcome at Sydney's Admiralty House ahead of Meeting with Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney ahead of his bilateral meeting with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also signed the visitors’ book at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

“Writing new chapters in bilateral partnership. PM Modi received by PM Anthony Albanese in a ceremonial welcome at the historic Admiralty House in Sydney. The two leaders will hold discussions to take forward India-Australia ties,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

After the ceremonial welcome, Albanese and Modi held talks which were also attended by a large delegation of ministers and highly-placed officials. External affairs minister S Jaishankar was also present in the meeting as seen in the pictures of the meeting shared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having an eventful trip in Australia where he has presided over a mega diaspora conference, met with Australian business leaders and Australian celebrities, academics and public speakers.

Glimpses from Admiralty House in Sydney, where PM @narendramodi was accorded a ceremonial welcome followed by talks with PM @AlboMP. pic.twitter.com/gAMKoW5ibd— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 24, 2023

This is the first time in almost a decade that PM Modi has visited Australia. He last visited Australia in 2014.

During the community event, PM Modi thanked the Indian community for contributing to the growth story of Australia and also deepening India-Australia relations. He listed out three Cs, Ds, Es and even Ms of India and Australia relations in his rousing speech which were met with cheers and applause by the 20,000-strong crowd at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

“India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and mutual respect. It was once said that India-Oz ties were defined by the 3Cs - Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry, then it was 3Ds - Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti and even by 3Es - Energy, Economy and Education - but the strongest link between our ties is mutual respect and trust,” PM Modi said.

“Our dream is to see India become a developed nation. IMF and the World bank consider India a bright spot in the global economy,” he further added.

PM Modi also announced that India will soon open another consulate in Brisbane.

top videos

He also announced that steps are being taken to ensure that respective universities of both countries recognize each other’s degrees and also to ensure Indians can come to Australia for skill training and upgradation and to ensure smooth mobility of professionals between both countries.

(with inputs from ANI)