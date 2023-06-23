Billionaires, Bollywood Songs & Shortcakes: With PM Modi, an 'Indian' Evening at US White House | WATCH

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday shared some glimpses of the State Dinner hosted in Washington, in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. A “pleasantly surprised" Mahindra shared videos of popular Hindi songs being played on the occasion, which included Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ae Mere Wattan Ke Logo’ and 80’s evergreen hit ‘Om Shanti Om’ by Kishore Kumar.

“I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish…(sic)," he tweeted.

More welcoming music during the journey inside…(2/5) pic.twitter.com/7Qb8rHuXFu— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

If that tune sounds familiar it’s because it is the Marine band playing ‘Ae mere watan ke logon.’ (3/5) pic.twitter.com/QIvoEcRUbC— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

And to cap it all, the famed A Capella group from U Penn, Penn Masala…(5/5) pic.twitter.com/m218gasyRS— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

Many on Twitter thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing the “goosebump" moments as it made them “nostalgic" and “proud". “This is called Brand India," one Twitter user wrote.

Besides Mahindra, big names in the tech world and billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook also attended the State Dinner.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson, Nita Ambani along with Alphabet CEO, Sunder Pichai & Anjali Pichai at the State Dinner in the White House.US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted this special event at an elaborately… pic.twitter.com/YwYCSVZUiY — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note of the dietary restrictions of the visiting prime minister, included marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

Millet cakes, tangy avocado sauce, know what's in the menu for PM Modi's US State dinner at the White House #WhiteHouse #PMModiUSVisit #PMModiInAmerica pic.twitter.com/LZptkpwaNP— News18 (@CNNnews18) June 22, 2023

More than 400 guests were invited for the dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.