WATCH | US President Biden Walks Up to PM Modi as Both Exchange Heartfelt Hug at G7 Meet

US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and embraced him on Saturday as they met during a working session of the Group of Seven (G7) in Japan’s Hiroshima. The video of their interaction is going viral on social media as well.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden share a hug as they meet in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/bbaYMo1jBL— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US on President Biden’s invitation next month. The US President and the First Lady Jill Biden has invited PM Modi for a state visit.

PM Modi will also meet Joe Biden once more later on Saturday as both of them along with Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Prime Minister and Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, convene for the Quad leadership summit.

The summit is being held in Hiroshima instead of Sydney because Joe Biden is facing a battle against time to preserve the creditworthiness of his country as the US could default on its debt if Republicans do not raise the debt ceiling within June 1.

Since Biden has to be back in the US to restart discussions with the Republicans, who control the US House, led by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the White House cancelled one segment of his Asia trip where he was scheduled to visit Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Prime Minister Modi and his counterparts from the G7 nations and other nations invited to the G7 summit are holding two working sessions today to discuss issues related to food security, development, gender, climate, energy and development.

윤석열 대통령을 만나게 되어 기쁩니다. @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol IT, 혁신, 기술, 반도체를 포함한 미래 산업 부문의 협력 강화 방안에 관하여 이야기를 나누었습니다. 통상 협력 및 국방 협력 강화도 논의하였습니다. pic.twitter.com/Dhqyc49rkM— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

PM Modi also met Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier on Saturday. He and Yoon discussed strengthening cooperation in futuristic sectors such as IT, innovation, technology, semiconductors, and more. The talks also highlighted the importance of enhancing commercial linkages and defence ties between South Korea and India.

Es war eine Freude, meinen Freund @Bundeskanzler @OlafScholz im Rahmen des G-7-Gipfels in Hiroshima getroffen zu haben. pic.twitter.com/aY0MZYNEiV— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

PM Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz and he discussed measures to strengthen the partnership between Berlin and New Delhi. “Glad to have met my friend, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima,” PM Modi said.

Bertemu Presiden @jokowi dan Ibu Widodo. India sangat memprioritaskan hubungan yang kuat dengan Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/2H7zbXBu3l— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

PM Modi also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a separate meeting. “Met President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia,” the Prime Minister said after the meeting.

PM Modi also met Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and both of them discussed measures to further diversify India’s cooperation with Vietnam. “Happy to have met PM Pham Minh Chinh and discussed ways to further diversify cooperation with Vietnam. Strong ties between our nations will benefit our people and contribute to global good,” he said, tweeting a picture of him and Pham.

Rất vui được gặp Thủ tướng Phạm Minh Chính và thảo luận những cách thức tăng cường hợp tác với Việt Nam. Mối dây liên hệ bền chặt giữa hai quốc gia đem lại lợi ích cho người dân và đóng góp để thế giới tốt đẹp hơn. pic.twitter.com/q02eZn2ZfT— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

He earlier held a meeting with G7 current president and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.