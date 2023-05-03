WATCH VIDEO | Smoke Over Kremlin as Russia Shoots Down 'Ukrainian' Drones

Smoke was seen over Kremlin after drones allegedly launched by Ukraine were shot down last night.

The Kremlin, a fortified complex in the center of Moscow, serves as the official residence of the Russian president.

Russia claimed that it shot down two drones launched by Ukraine and accused Kyiv of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, the most dramatic accusation it has levelled against Kyiv since invading its neighbour more than 14 months ago.

#WATCH | Russia today alleged that there were attempts by Ukraine to assassinate President Putin, saying it was a “terrorist attack" while claiming it shot down drones over the residence of Putin: RT news(Video: Russia’s RT news) pic.twitter.com/tiXGUoLREi — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

The Kremlin has called it a “planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation".

The Kremlin said, “Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin… the devices were put out of action."

According to Russian media, two unidentified drones were targeted at the Kremlin last night.“As a result of their fall and scattering of fragments, there were no victims and material damage. President of Russia was not injured as a result of Ukrainian attack" - Putin’s office… pic.twitter.com/w7Bv1jQzYk — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 3, 2023

It reportedly said that two drones, used in the alleged attack, were disabled by Russian defences.

The Kremlin further said that Putin was not injured and no material damage was reported to the buildings.

Reserve Right to Retaliate, Says Russia

Russia said it reserved the right to retaliate - a comment that suggested that Moscow might use the alleged incident to justify a further escalation in its war with Ukraine.

“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement.

“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned … The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," it said.

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, posted a video showing a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building overlooking Red Square and exploding in an intense burst of light just before reaching it. Reuters could not immediately verify the video’s authenticity.

The statement from the presidential administration said fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin complex but there were no casualties or material damage.

RIA news agency said Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

Russia Clearly Preparing Large-scale Terrorist Act: Ukraine

Reacting for the first time to Russia’s claims, the Adviser to the Head of the Office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted allegations and Russia is clearly preparing a “large-scale terrorist" act.

“Everything is predictable… Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist act. Therefore, he initially detained a large group of alleged saboteurs in Crimea. And then demonstrates “drones over the Kremlin. First, Ukraine conducts an exclusively defensive war and does not attack objects on the territory of the Russian Federation. Why? It does not solve any military problem. But it gives the Russian Federation grounds to justify its attacks on civilians…Secondly, we are watching with interest the growth of incidents and excesses taking place in various parts of the Russian Federation," the advisor said.

“The appearance of unknown drones at energy facilities or on the territory of the Kremlin can only indicate the underground work of local resistance forces. As you know, drones can be bought at any military dealer… Because the loss of power control over the country by the Putin clan is obvious. But, on the other hand, Russia constantly talked about its total control over the air. In short, something is happening in the Russian Federation, but definitely without Ukrainian drones over the Kremlin…," he added.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko said, “I can’t say anything on the Kremlin claims. It can be Russian propaganda."

