WATCH: South Korean President Sings 'American Pie' at White House State Dinner

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol made waves at Wednesday’s White House dinner honoring the 70-year alliance between South Korea and the United States.

At the fancy black-tie event, Yoon disclosed that “American Pie" was his was one of his favorite songs in school.

US President Joe Biden urged him to sing it. “We want to hear you perform," Biden said, and Yoon agreed to oblige.

Biden handed Yoon the mic and encouraged him to sing the American karaoke bar classic

Yoon, dressed in a black bow tie and tuxedo jacket adorned with a South Korean flag, sang the first few lines of the song to the cheers and applause of the audience.

It turns out South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol can sing https://t.co/hUzfOC5h0J pic.twitter.com/zNyyCWYxS6

The White House had released a statement ahead of Yoon’s visit, noting that the dinner would celebrate the long-standing alliance between the two nations.

The event was attended by approximately 200 guests from politics, business, and entertainment.

Yoon’s performance of “American Pie" was a light-hearted and memorable moment at the dinner, and it quickly made its way onto social media, garnering viral attention.

Yoon’s rendition of the song was a tribute to the close ties between South Korea and the United States.

Of all the people present at the event, Biden can be seen enjoying Yoon’s performance the most.

The song, written by Don McLean, is a classic American hit with somewhat biographical undertones.

After the surprise performance, Biden gifted Yoon an autographed acoustic guitar from Don McLean himself, ABC News reported.

Read all the Latest News here