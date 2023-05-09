WATCH | Tennessee Student Pepper-Sprays Teacher after He Confiscates Her Phone for Cheating

A viral video showed a Tennessee high school student pepper-sprayed by an unruly student after her phone was confiscated during class. The incident happened last week in Antioch High School where a student was seen confronting her teacher after her phone was seized as part of disciplinary action.

Girl pepper sprays teacher because he took her phone pic.twitter.com/QPAz6c3l4G— OnlyBangers.eth (@OnlyBangersEth) May 6, 2023

A Reddit subscriber commenting on the video said that the disobedient student was texting and Googling answers for her schoolwork. The subscriber was the first to share the clip.

The video, which is over a minute, shows the student getting up from her desk, walking out of the classroom and following the teacher who seized her phone. She can then be seen trying to jostle with her teacher in a bid to retake her phone.

Meanwhile, another student, who has been filming the entire incident, follows the action to the hallway. There the female student is seen telling her teacher: “Give me my phone!”

The teacher denies and then the student holds the pepper spray close to his face and sprays him a second time. She had sprayed him earlier as well.

The teacher starts coughing and falls on his knees and yells due to the irritation caused by the spray.

Students and staff can be seen emerging from the other classrooms to intervene. Meanwhile, the female student continues to demand her phone.

The video sparked a debate on social media sites on behaviour of American children and teenagers, education system and state of schooling in American society in general.

Most people sided with the teacher and pointed out that the female student was out of line to attack her teacher.

In the video, the student can be seen still persistent on getting her phone back. Despite her teacher being in agony due to her pepper-spraying him, she keeps on demanding her phone and other students and teachers are seen telling her that she cannot get her phone back now.

The same teacher was assaulted months ago for taking a different student’s phone when they were caught cheating in class, the Reddit subscriber, who shared the video, claimed.

People on social media sided with the teacher on both occasions and demanded expulsion of the students.

(with inputs from the New York Post)

Read all the Latest News here