WATCH: US House Explosion in Pennsylvania Leaves One Dead, Nearby Houses Destroyed

Video footage shared on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from a house after it exploded on Saturday (August 12) morning in Plum, Pennsylvania.

One person died after the apparent explosion, which destroyed at least three nearby homes and damaged several others, local media reported.

JUST IN - House explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania, multiple houses on fire pic.twitter.com/XJcoA75M3s— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 12, 2023

Local authorities said rescuers found people trapped under debris and three people were transported to hospitals.

According to local media, police are investigating the incident.