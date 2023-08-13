CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » WATCH: US House Explosion in Pennsylvania Leaves One Dead, Nearby Houses Destroyed
1-MIN READ

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 09:30 IST

Pennsylvania, US

Deadly house explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania, leaves one dead and several injured. Nearby homes damaged. Police investigating the incident

Video footage shared on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from a house after it exploded on Saturday (August 12) morning in Plum, Pennsylvania.

One person died after the apparent explosion, which destroyed at least three nearby homes and damaged several others, local media reported.

Local authorities said rescuers found people trapped under debris and three people were transported to hospitals.

According to local media, police are investigating the incident.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
