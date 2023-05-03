CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :US BorderDonald TrumpOperation KaveriPakistanKing Charles III
Home » World » We Didn't Attack Putin, Says Ukrainian President Zelensky
1-MIN READ

We Didn't Attack Putin, Says Ukrainian President Zelensky

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 22:18 IST

Helsinki

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (File image/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (File image/Reuters)

Russia said Wednesday it had shot down two drones targeting Putin's Kremlin residence in what it called a Ukrainian "terrorist" assassination attempt

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday denied Moscow’s claim that Ukraine had attempted to assassinate Russian leader Vladimir Putin after Russia said two drones were shot down over the Kremlin.

“We didn’t attack Putin… We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities," Zelensky told reporters at a press conference with Nordic leaders in Helsinki.

“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow. We don’t have enough weapons for this," he added.

Russia said Wednesday it had shot down two drones targeting Putin’s Kremlin residence in what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist" assassination attempt.

“The devices were put out of action," a Kremlin statement said.

Moscow said Putin was not hurt and there were no casualties.

RELATED NEWS

Asked about why Moscow would accuse Kyiv, Zelensky replied, “Russia has no victories."

“He (Putin) can no longer motivate his society and he can no longer send his military to die for nothing," he said.

The Ukrainian leader on Wednesday participated in a summit in Helsinki gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations.

Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine aims to become a member of NATO, while the Nordic NATO members issued a statement declaring they would “continue to support Ukraine on its path towards future membership."

“Ukraine is already a de facto member of NATO and we are actually cooperating for the sake of common defence," Zelensky said.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Volodymyr Zelensky
  2. Ukraine
  3. Russia
  4. putin
first published:May 03, 2023, 22:18 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 22:18 IST