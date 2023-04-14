'We Have Communicated to Kabul': Pakistan's Defence Minister Warns of Striking TTP Hideouts

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers about targeting terrorist hideouts inside the war-torn neighbouring country if the latter were unable to rein in anti-Pakistan militants.

He had earlier said that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were using Afghan soil for carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

In an interview with Voice of America, the defence minister said that in his visit to Afghanistan in late-February, he reminded the Taliban administration to live up to their cross-border security commitments forbidding terrorists from using Afghan soil to plan and conduct attacks on Pakistan or Islamabad will take action, Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday.

“We have communicated to Kabul during our last visit that please, as our neighbours and brothers, whatever is emanating from Afghan soil is your responsibility,” he said.

“If that is not done, at some point we’ll have to (…) resort to some measures, which will definitely – wherever (terrorists) are, their sanctuaries on Afghan soil – we’ll have to hit them,” he said. “We’ll have to hit them because we cannot tolerate this situation for long.” Asif went on to say that the Afghans responded to this ”really well”.

“They responded well, really well. Perhaps for them to disentangle the TTP from this stage – of course they want to disentangle, this is my impression [that] they want to disentangle — but this disentanglement, perhaps, will take time.

“But they are doing well and we wish them well and we don’t want to get into a situation where this situation with the [TTP] escalates and we do something that is not to the liking of our neighbours and brothers in Kabul.” During the interview, Asif was asked whether he believed the Taliban’s claim that the TTP were not using Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan. “They still operate from their soil,” he replied.

Asif was also asked about his assertion that the TTP were using weapons left behind by the US forces in Afghanistan. “Have you provided any evidence of that to the Americans?” the interviewer asked.

“It can be seen all over the place. On the streets of Kabul, I saw it myself,” the minister responded. He said that the TTP were using “light weapons, assault rifles, ammunition, night vision goggles and sniper rifles” which were left behind by US troops.

When asked whether this point had been raised with the Americans, Asif said: “What is the use of talking to Washington? They left that sort of hardware on foreign soil because they couldn’t carry it.” The interviewer pointed out that the US State Department’s response to Pakistan’s assertion was that they did not have “an independent assessment”. She also asked whether Islamabad needed the help of the US in fighting terrorism in Pakistan.

“I do not see any logic in that,” the minister said. “My personal view is that we can take care of this […] menace ourselves,” Asif said, citing the examples of Zarb-i-Azb and Raddul Fassad, the two major operations by the Pakistan army against militants.

He also termed the resurgence in terrorism in the country to be a “grave mistake” by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, according to the reported interview.

In November last year, the TTP called off an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the Pakistan government in June 2022 and ordered its militants to carry out attacks on the security forces.

The TTP, which is believed to have close links to al-Qaeda, has in the past also threatened to target Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari if the ruling coalition continued to implement strict measures against the militants.

The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007. Its main aim is to impose its strict brand of Islam across Pakistan.

The group has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

