Home » World » 'We Will Not Tolerate': UK Warns China Over Bounty for Hong King Dissidents
1-MIN READ

'We Will Not Tolerate': UK Warns China Over Bounty for Hong King Dissidents

Curated By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 00:17 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

A police officer searches a pro-democracy protester's purse during a protest against the election of Hong Kong's next Chief Executive, in Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters File)

A police officer searches a pro-democracy protester's purse during a protest against the election of Hong Kong's next Chief Executive, in Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters File)

"We will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK," Foreign Secretary Cleverly said in a statement

Britain issued a warning to China on Monday after Hong Kong police offered bounties for information leading to the capture of prominent democracy activists based abroad who are wanted for national security crimes.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “We will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas. The UK will always defend the universal right to freedom of expression and stand up for those who are targeted."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
first published:July 04, 2023, 00:17 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 00:17 IST