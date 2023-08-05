‘We’re Going to Start Slitting Throats’: DeSantis’ ‘Death Threat’ to US Public Servant Draws Ire

Florida governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis himself dealt a blow to his own chances of succeeding in the Republican primaries when he said he would “start slitting throats” in the federal bureaucracy starting from the day he steps into office.

“On bureaucracy, you know, we’re going to have all these deep state people, you know, we’re going to start slitting throats on day one and be ready to go. You’re going to see a huge, huge outcry because Washington wants to protect its own,” DeSantis was quoted as saying by the Guardian. DeSantis was addressing a gathering in New Hampshire when he made the above remarks.

The phrase “slitting throats” has featured several times during DeSantis’ campaign trail. It is similar to the usage of the phrase ‘drain the swamp’ which in itself became a popular catch phrase when Trump ascended to power in 2016 US Elections.

Both phrases are reflections of a Republican ideology which believes that there exists a so-called deep state which is formed by government officials and bureaucrats who are opposed to the Republican agenda. It is a common feature in many far-right campaigns across the world.

DeSantis in July said that if voted to power he would appoint a defence secretary who would “slit some throats” and be “very firm, very strong”.

The National Treasury Employees Union president, Tony Reardon, and president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), Everett Kelley, condemned DeSantis’ remarks.

“Governor DeSantis’ threat to ‘start slitting throats’ of federal employees is dangerous, disgusting, disgraceful and disqualifying,” Everett was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

DeSantis is way behind former president Donald Trump in terms of popularity and polling percentages but stands second in the list of Republicans who are in contention in the primaries.

“These public servants deserve respect and commendation from our nation’s leaders. No federal employee should face death threats from anyone, least of all from someone seeking to lead the US government. Governor DeSantis must retract his irresponsible statement,” Kelley further said, pointing out that public servants work for the country be it supporting the military, providing healthcare to US veterans, enforcing laws, delivering benefits to nation’s most vulnerable citizens, keeping skies safe for air travel, protecting human health and environment.