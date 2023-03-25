‘We’re Harbouring Khalistani Terrorists’: UK MP Blackman Urges Action after Attack on Indian High Commission

UK MP Bob Blackman on Friday raised the issue of Khalistani hooligans attacking the Indian High Commission building in London in the House of Commons.

Blackman pointed out that this was the sixth time in as many years that the High Commission has been attacked.

“The hooliganism that took place outside the Indian High Commission on Sunday by Khalistani hooligans, was an absolute disgrace to this country. This is the sixth time in as many years that the High Commission has been attacked in a similar way,” Blackman said, addressing the leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt.

“As my constituency neighbour pointed out, security guards were injured, and the Tricolour was attempted to be removed, and windows were smashed,” the MP who represents Harrow East said.

He said that similar attacks were carried out in Canada, the US and Australia. “We are harbouring Khalistani terrorists in this country right now. Can we have a debate in government time on what action we can take to ensure these terrorists are held to account and banned in this country?” he further added.

Penny Mordaunt in her response thanked Bob Blackman for condemning the attack. She assured the House of Commons that the UK government takes the security of the Indian High Commission seriously.

“It will be for the police and the Crown Prosecution Service to determine whether action is needed and action involving warrants and criminal proceedings, and I’m not able to comment further on that. We have also been in close contact with the Government of India on this issue,” Mordaunt said.

Khalistani terrorists have upped their attacks against Indians living abroad, members of Indian diaspora and Sikhs who do not adhere to the Khalistani separatist ideology in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Starting from the beginning of this year, temples were vandalised in Australia on more than three occasions, Mahatma Gandhi’s statue was defaced in Canada and consulates and offices of the Indian High Commission in San Francisco and London, respectively, were attacked.

Earlier on Friday, the Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar said that it is the responsibility of the host country to ensure that consulates, diplomats and employees of the guest country have a safe and secure work environment.

