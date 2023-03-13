'We've Got to Sink the Ships': US General Says on Breaking Taiwan Blockade by Chinese Vessel

A Commander of the US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) has said that in case a war broke out over Taiwan strait, the US must sink Chinese warships to prevent a Chinese blockade of the country, a report has said.

General Kenneth Wilsbach, while speaking at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Colorado, said the US have to sink the ships and recommended “amassing firepower” in the Taiwan region with the use of armed drones, ANI reported.

Wilsbach said China had deployed ships off the east coast of Taiwan to act as a sort of blockade in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the country. Pelosi’s visit had raised tensions between China and Taiwan in August last year.

“You saw when speaker Pelosi went to Taiwan, what (China) did with their ships,” the US Air Force general said.

“They put them on the east side of Taiwan — the side opposite China — as a sort of blockade,” he added.

Beijing had raised objections to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as it claims the country as part of its territory. China also announced military drills around Taiwan over Pelosi’s visit to the island.

He said that the surface-to-air missles on the Chinese ships will create an anti-access area for the People’s Liberation Army.

Wilsbach suggested that the US military needs to have contingencies if China attacks Taiwan. He said that if hostilities break out in the region, the first business is that, “We’ve got to sink the ships.”

He further said that the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider could be “helpful in our mission.”

The US commander also said that there is a need for the US and its allies to plan and train together a great deal more, according to Taiwan News.

Sinking Chinese warships should not only be the main objective of the PACAF “but really anyone that’s going to be involved in a conflict like this,” he added.

