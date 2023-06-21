'Yoga Is Truly Universal': PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day Event at UN HQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday (local time). The Prime Minister was accompanied by deputy secretary-general of the United Nations Amina J Mohammed, United Nations General Assembly president Csaba Kőrösi and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/3G8I9YGvNA— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

New York mayor Eric Adams was also present at the event.

“I am delighted to see you all and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today and what an amazing cause to bring us together. Yoga means to unite. The coming together in itself is another form of Yoga,” PM Modi said.

“Like all Indian traditions, yoga is dynamic. It is free from royalty, copyright and patents,” PM Modi said. “You can do it at home, at work or at transit. It is flexible, you can learn from a teacher or be self-taught,” PM Modi further added.

“It is a way of mindfulness, in our thoughts and actions. It is a way to live in harmony with nature,” PM Modi said.

“May everyone be healthy and may everyone be happy,” PM Modi said, while concluding his speech.

“Yoga is a way of uniting the mind and body. We are part of nature despite considering ourselves detached from other creatures. Yoga can enhance physical, mental and intellectual performance. My daughter has already reached a high-level of practice and I am proud of her,” Kőrösi said addressing the gathering.

“Use Yoga to fight against wars, gender violence, food insecurity and the destruction of our planet,” Eric Adams said, adding Yoga connects us to our own families and the global family.

“I am proud to symbiotically to represent this city,” Adams said.