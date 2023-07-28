What is Japan's Impact on India? Jaishankar Speaks About 'Maruti and Metro' Revolutions

Describing Japan as the “examplar moderniser," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the Asian power on Friday for its significant impact on India through the “Maruti and Metro" revolutions.

Speaking at the India-Japan Forum here, Jaishankar said Japan is the modernising inspiration that is particularly relevant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government advances the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“For India, and not just for India, for many Asian countries, Japan is in many ways an examplar moderniser. It was Japan’s effort to progress, modernise, and industrialise in the 19th century which became a trendsetter. It is still an example in this age," Jaishankar said while delivering his address at the India-Japan Forum.

Speaking on Japan’s significant impact on India, the external affairs minister stressed that Japan has “truly unleashed" many revolutions in India.

“There is the Maruti revolution, where it wasn’t just the Suzuki car coming in, it was an entire lifestyle, it was a way of thinking and industrial culture that got changed. Second was the Metro revolution which had a profound impact on the urban infrastructure of India. The third revolution is in the making, the highspeed rail. When we will complete the project, people will see in India, what a transformational impact it will have," he said.

The minister further spoke of one more possible revolution in the area of critical technologies and semiconductors, adding that there is a huge possibility to work in this field. “If you put them all cumulatively, I think Japan had a powerful impact on manufacturing in India, on our urbanization process, on the organization of the logistics in this country," he added.

Spoke at the India-Japan Forum today in New Delhi. Appreciate my colleague FM Yoshi Hayashi’s thought provoking ideas and views.Made the following 6 points: 1.For India, Japan is the modernising inspiration that is particularly relevant as the Modi Government advances… pic.twitter.com/h7ayNPRd5u — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 28, 2023

While recognizing Japan’s contribution to India, Jaishankar stressed, with changing times, the relationship now should be more collaborative and localized in nature.

Last year, India and Japan marked the 70th anniversary of the

establishment of diplomatic relations, and further strengthened

the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Jaishankar’s address comes a day after both ministers reviewed their Special Strategic and Global Partnership. They held discussions on joint collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors. The talks took place in New Delhi as part of the 15th India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue during Hayashi’s ongoing visit.

Jaishankar stated that talks covered a host of issues including, political, defence, economic, critical technology and people-to-people domains. He emphasised the crucial role of a strong and enduring partnership in ensuring a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The two sides also highlighted the importance of achieving the target of five trillion Yen Japanese investment in India in the period 2022-27.