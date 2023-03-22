What Would Donald Trump's Arrest Look Like? AI Generated Photos Offer a Hint | In Pictures

While the US is likely to see the indictment of Donald Trump on Wednesday, AI-generated pictures of the ‘historic’ detention are going viral on the internet.

The AI-generated pictures show what the former US President’s arrest would look like.

The artificial intelligence-generated images have been well received by social media users and are getting viral, with netizens applauding them as an example of “AI being used for good".

The ex-president himself claimed he would be arrested on Tuesday over hush money paid to a pornographic actress.

Some US media speculated that the grand jury hearing the case could vote to indict on Wednesday, but that it may be next week before Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announces any charges and Trump is arraigned before a judge.

The 76-year-old Republican would become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime if an indictment is filed — a move that would send shock waves through the 2024 White House race, in which Trump is running to regain office.

One of the AI-generated photos shows Trump running from the police. In the next photo he is portrayed engaged in a skirmish with them.

One of the photos shows him being carried away by the police.

Though the photos are fake, but some of these photorealistic creations look very convincing.

The New York Police Department has geared up for an unprecedented arrest or self-surrender, which would see an ex-leader of the United States booked, fingerprinted and possibly even handcuffed, by erecting barricades outside Bragg’s office and Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

New York officials have been monitoring online chatter of threats of varying specificity, but even as portable metal barricades were dropped off to safeguard streets and sidewalks, there were no immediate signs that Trump’s calls for protests were being heeded.

Trump has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and accuses prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated “witch hunt” to damage his campaign.

Trump and his businesses have been the subject of thousands of civil lawsuits and numerous investigations.

