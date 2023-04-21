White House: No Decision Yet on Evacuating US Diplomats from Sudan

No decision yet has been made to evacuate American diplomatic personnel from Sudan but the United States is preparing for such an eventuality if it becomes necessary, the White House said on Friday.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said that for all American citizens in Sudan, they must “make their own arrangements to stay safe" as violence rocks the country.

He said President Joe Biden had approved a plan earlier this week to move U.S. forces nearby in case they are needed to help evacuate American diplomats.

“We are simply pre-positioning some additional capabilities nearby in case that they’re needed. But I want to stress again … there’s been no decision to move forward with any kind of an evacuation at this time," Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said the situation in the capital Khartoum remained tense and that the warring parties have been unable to stick to ceasefires that have been agreed upon.

“We’re focused right now on the situation we’re in. We want to get all our government personnel consolidated and safe at the (U.S.) embassy," he said.

Read all the Latest News here