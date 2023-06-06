CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kakhokva DamPresident MurmuTikTokRussia-UkraineH-1B Visa
Home » World » White House Says 'Likely Many Deaths' in Ukraine Dam Destruction
1-MIN READ

White House Says 'Likely Many Deaths' in Ukraine Dam Destruction

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 23:59 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up the major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine they control, threatening a massive flood that could displace hundreds of thousands of people. (Image: Reuters)

Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up the major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine they control, threatening a massive flood that could displace hundreds of thousands of people. (Image: Reuters)

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ripping a gaping hole in the Kakhovka dam in what Kyiv said was an attempt by Russia to hamper Ukraine's long-awaited offensive

The White House said Tuesday that there will be “likely many deaths" after an explosion destroyed a large dam in Ukraine, but added there is still no concrete evidence to say who was behind the act.

The United States “cannot say conclusively what happened at this point," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ripping a gaping hole in the Kakhovka dam in what Kyiv said was an attempt by Russia to hamper Ukraine’s long-awaited offensive. Russia occupied the dam in southern Ukraine soon after invading the country last year.

The resulting flood waters inundated a small city and two dozen villages, sparking evacuations of 17,000 people.

Kirby said “significant" damage had been inflicted and said an “explosion" was responsible. However, he was careful to stress that Washington is still studying the incident before identifying the perpetrator.

top videos

    The United States hasn’t “come to a final conclusion," he said. “We’re still trying to gather information and talk to the Ukrainians."

    Asked if attacking the dam would constitute a war crime, Kirby said “it’s very clear that the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure is not allowed by the laws of war."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Arpita Raj
    Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
    Tags:
    1. us
    2. White House
    3. Russia
    4. Ukraine
    first published:June 06, 2023, 23:59 IST
    last updated:June 06, 2023, 23:59 IST