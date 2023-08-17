World Health Organisation Holds First Traditional Medicine Summit in Gujarat

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is hosting its inaugural summit on traditional medicine Thursday, underscoring that therapies based on natural products offer viable alternative healthcare options when supported by scientific evidence. The two-day WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit starts today alongside a meeting of G20 health ministers in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to address the WHO conference, has been an active proponent of the traditional way of life and yoga. The summit, set to become an annual event, follows the opening last year of a WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, also in Gujarat. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in India on Wednesday to participate in a two-day summit being co-hosted by the Indian government, which holds the G20 presidency this year.

Traditional medicines are a “first port of call for millions of people worldwide", the UN health agency said. In a statement posted on social media platform X, WHO said it aims to bring evidence and scientific validation around traditional medicine so that millions of people around the world who use complementary and traditional medicine understand whether it’s safe and effective and are better protected.

“When scientifically validated, traditional medicine has the potential to bridge access gaps for millions around the world. By access gaps, we mean that too many people still can’t afford or are unable to obtain the health care and tools that can keep them safe," the statement added.

We heard your concerns and feedback around this post and agree that this message could have been better articulated.The term “traditional medicine” is inclusive of traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine/health and well-being systems. Our work aims to bring… https://t.co/YLuZpWTtRi — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 16, 2023

In a statement, WHO research chief John Reeder said advancing science in traditional medicine should be held to the same rigorous standards as in other fields of health. “This may require new thinking on the methodologies to address these more holistic, contextual approaches and provide evidence that is sufficiently conclusive and robust to lead to policy recommendations."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, homemade remedies gained popularity. Although proven effective against malaria, its use for Covid drew skepticism from many doctors. According to AFP, out of WHO’s 194 member states, 170 acknowledged using traditional medicine since 2018. Yet, only 124 had laws for herbal medicine, and half had a national policy. The WHO cautioned that “natural" doesn’t always mean safe, emphasising the need for rigorous scientific evidence.