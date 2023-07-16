Who is Andrei Troshev? Mercenary Veteran Whom Putin Wants to be the Next Chief of Wagner Group

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to Wagner Group fighters that senior mercenary Andrey Troshev should be the new head of the private military group.
Putin has created a split between senior fighters from the Wagner mercenary group and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin since the failed mutiny last month.
In a meeting last month, Putin met Wagner Group fighters including chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to Kommersant newspaper, Putin told Wagner mercenaries in the meeting that among the multiple employment choices he offered to them, one included them continuing to fight under their direct commander ‘Sedoy,’ meaning ‘grey hair.’
Here is all you need to know about who is Andrey Troshev?
- Sedoy is the call sign of Andrey Troshev, a retired Russian colonel and a founding member and Executive Director of the Wagner Group, according to documents released by the European Union and France.
- Troshev’s used to work as the chief of staff of the Wagner Group during operations in Syria, in support of the Syrian regime led by Bashar al-Assad.
- “He provides a crucial contribution to Bashar al-Assad’s war effort and therefore supports and benefits from the Syrian regime,” the document said.
- Andrey Troshev was born in April 1953 in Leningrad in the former Soviet Union. He is also a veteran of the wars in Chechnya and Afghanistan.
- Troshev also features in the United Kingdom’s list of financial sanctions and according to the sanctions document from June 2022, Andrey Nikolaevich Troshev was the Chief Executive of the Wagner Group and “supported the Syrian regime, was a member of a militia, and has repressed the civilian population in Syria.”
- His associates include Wagner Group founder Dimitriy Utkin, who is also a former Russian GRU military intelligence officer and commanders Aleksandr Sergeevich Kuznetsov and Andrey Bogatov.
- Troshev is also a former employee of the special rapid response detachment of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Northwestern Federal District.
- Troshev was reportedly among the attendees to a reception at the Kremlin in December 2016. A photograph from the reception shows Putin alongside Troshev and Utkin, who are both wearing several medals.
- He has been awarded two Orders of the Red Star for his service in Afghanistan and two Orders of Courage and a medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland for his service in Chechnya.
- Meanwhile, the fate of Wagner boss Prigozhin remains unclear. While, Prigozhin had reportedly travelled to Belarus after a deal following the failed uprising, Belarus says that he is in Russia. He has not been seen in public since June 2.