Who is Andrei Troshev? Mercenary Veteran Whom Putin Wants to be the Next Chief of Wagner Group

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to Wagner Group fighters that senior mercenary Andrey Troshev should be the new head of the private military group.

Putin has created a split between senior fighters from the Wagner mercenary group and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin since the failed mutiny last month.

In a meeting last month, Putin met Wagner Group fighters including chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to Kommersant newspaper, Putin told Wagner mercenaries in the meeting that among the multiple employment choices he offered to them, one included them continuing to fight under their direct commander ‘Sedoy,’ meaning ‘grey hair.’

Here is all you need to know about who is Andrey Troshev?