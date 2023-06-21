Who Is Shri Thanedar, the Michigan Democrat Escorting PM Modi to US Congress for His Address

Michigan Democrat and US House of Representatives member Shri Thanedar, the Indian-American Congressman, will escort Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic joint address at the joint session of the US Congress on Thursday (local time). This the second time PM Modi will be addressing the joint session of the US Congress, which is a first for any Indian Prime Minister.

He last addressed the US Congress in 2016 during the Obama administration when Joe Biden was the vice-president and Paul Ryan, the Republican, was the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

“(Spouse) Shashi (Thanedar) and I are looking forward to the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States; this is a historic event for the Prime Minister. I hope to stress upon the Prime Minister the need for stronger US-India ties,” the Michigan Democrat said.

Shri Thanedar is a first-time Democratic Congressman who represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan which includes much of Wayne County including the city of Detroit, Grosse Pointe, and Downriver.

He previously served in the Michigan House of Representatives and during his time in the state legislature he helped pass the largest increase in per-pupil funding for public schools in Michigan in the state’s history.

He emigrated from Mumbai (then-Bombay) in 1977 after completing his masters from the University of Bombay and then did a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Fontbonne University.

He went on to complete his PhD in Polymer chemistry from the University of Akron in 1982. He became a US citizen in 1988.

In 2016, he sold his business and then shared $1.5 million from the sale with his 50 employees, dividing the amounts based on how long they served his firm. He first entered politics in 2017 and ran for Michigan governor but lost the race.

He ran successfully for Michigan state legislature in 2020 and served in the appropriations committee, securing millions of dollars in funding for his district.

He, along with 100 Democrats, introduced a new bill in May proposing the elimination of the country-based quota for US Green Cards and seeking reforms to the H-1B visa program.

