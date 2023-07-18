Who Is Tan Chuan-Jin, Singapore Parliament Speaker Who Resigned after Admitting to an Affair with Fellow MP

Singapore parliament’s speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and MP from Tampines GR (Group Representation) Constituency Cheng Li Hui resigned on Monday from their positions as MPs and also from the People’s Action Party (PAP) over their affair. They sent their resignation letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who accepted it to “maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct" of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

Lee Hsien Loong said after accepting their resignations that he advised them to stop after they apprised him of their relationship in February this year and felt it was “simply inappropriate to have the Speaker having a relationship with one of the MPs”, according to the The Straits Times.

Here are some facts about Singapore parliament speaker Tan Chuan-Jin: