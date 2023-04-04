Who Is Todd Blanche, Former Federal Prosecutor who Joined Trump's Legal Team

Former US president Donald Trump added a new lawyer to his defence team, Todd Blanche, a day before he is expected to surrender to face charges stemming from the hush-money payment he made to several women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels, before the 2016 US Presidential Elections, the New York Times said in a report.

The New York Times said Blanche will join Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina and is a former federal prosecutor who has handled several white-collar cases.

Necheles and Tacopina have represented Trump in the probe ordered by the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office which led to the indictment. The indictment will be unsealed when Trump will be arraigned.

The former president denied wrongdoing and will plead not guilty in front of Judge Juan Merchan.

Blanche is known for being an aggressive but measured advocate and the New York Times said he has ties with the former president’s legal team. Boris Epshteyn, a top Trump adviser, suggested the former president hire Blanche, the New York Times said, citing people familiar with the developments.

The 48-year-old lawyer represented Trump’s campaign committee chief Paul Manafort. Manafort was indicted on charges of mortgage fraud and other state felonies in 2019. He received pardon from Trump in 2018 despite being charged earlier.

The New York Times said Blanche also previously offered legal services to Igor Fruman, a Soviet-born former associate of Rudy Giuliani’s who pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to over a year in prison “on a count of soliciting a political contribution from a foreign donor”.

He earlier worked for the law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. “Todd is an excellent lawyer, and I am thrilled that he has joined the team,” his new team member Necheles was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

Blanche worked for almost ten years as an assistant US attorney at the Southern District of New York, overseeing white-collar and violent crimes. He earned his law degree while working full-time as a paralegal at the office.

Necheles and Tacopina, who have represented high-profile clients, have ties to Trump. Necheles represented Trump’s business in a trial last year that resulted in conviction, and the same judge, Juan Merchan, is expected to oversee Trump’s criminal case.

