Why are Chinese Nationals Targeted in Pakistan?

Two Baloch militants were killed on Sunday as they attacked a convoy carrying Chinese engineers to a Beijing-financed port project in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The latest attack highlights the ongoing concerns regarding the security of Chinese nationals in the region. In a statement, China’s consulate in Karachi said none of its nationals were killed or wounded in the attack.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) said Sunday that two of its fighters died in a “self-sacrificing" attack on a convoy going to Gwadar port. Urging its Chinese citizens to heighten their vigilance, China’s consulate said it had asked Pakistan to “severely punish the perpetrators and take concrete" to ensure the safety of its, institutions and projects.

Why are Chinese Nationals Targeted?

In recent years, Chinese nationals in Pakistan have faced a series of attacks, raising concerns over their safety. Various Baloch separatist groups have claimed attacks on projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in the past, with thousands of security personnel deployed to counter threats against Beijing’s interests.

Chinese companies operating in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan have been previously targeted, reflecting tensions over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Despite efforts to diversify imports and boost security, the situation remains complex, with various incidents involving Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

Previous Attacks

April 2022 : A terror attack against a shuttle bus used by Karachi’s Confucius Institute killed three Chinese teachers and their local driver, claimed by the BLA.

: A terror attack against a shuttle bus used by Karachi’s Confucius Institute killed three Chinese teachers and their local driver, claimed by the BLA. August 2021 : Two children were killed and three wounded in an attack targeting Chinese nationals in Gwadar.

: Two children were killed and three wounded in an attack targeting Chinese nationals in Gwadar. July 2021 : A shuttle bus blast that killed nine Chinese and four Pakistanis was confirmed to be a terrorist attack.

: A shuttle bus blast that killed nine Chinese and four Pakistanis was confirmed to be a terrorist attack. April 2021 : A deadly car bomb explosion at a hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in Quetta killed five people, claimed by Pakistan Taliban.

: A deadly car bomb explosion at a hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in Quetta killed five people, claimed by Pakistan Taliban. In 2018 , BLA attacked the Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi, killing two police officers.

, BLA attacked the Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi, killing two police officers. May 2017: 10 workers killed by BLA gunmen in response to CPEC development.

Reasons

Balochistan province, rich in gas and minerals, has been the scene of separatist insurgency for decades. The CPEC project aims to link China’s Xinjiang province to Gwadar port, causing tensions over resource distribution. Chinese investments have poured billions into transport, energy, and infrastructure projects, but the region’s instability continues.

“The purpose of this BLA-planned terrorist attack is no different from the previous terror attacks against Chinese personnel, mainly because it wants to impact China-Pakistan cooperation, especially the CPEC," said Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the state media outlet Global Times.

The Chinese state media said the group deliberately set the attack in August as the CPEC had just celebrated the 10th anniversary of its cooperation in July. This attack underscores the escalating tension between the Pakistani government and Baloch separatists. These groups are resolute in their objective to undermine the Pakistani state, which they say is exploiting the abundant resources in the region.