Why Camilla Decided to Skip Wearing Kohinoor and a Brief History of the Disputed Diamond

Queen Camilla has decided to not wear the 105-carat oval jewel during King Charles’ coronation ceremony. However, her decision to skip wearing the world’s most famed diamond has backfired.

The queen-consort decided not to wear the 105-carat oval jewel during King Charles’ coronation ceremony owing to diplomatic sensitivities. Instead, Camilla decided to wear the Cullinan III, IV and V - big diamonds which the UK stole from South Africa during the colonial era, News.com.au said in a report.

South African professor Everisto Benyera speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said that Camilla’s decision to wear the Cullinan III, IV and V could also backfire because the diamonds represent a history of denying Africans their humanity and their rights.

Benyera, teaches in the University of South Africa, and said the Cullinan diamond is “an epitome of the history of colonialism and imperialism”.

The Cullinan and the Kohinoor are among the largest diamonds in the world but the Cullinan is the largest diamond to ever be found and came into the royal family’s possession after the Boer War.

Kohinoor has become the focus of anti-colonial anger - like the Cullinan - and many in India and anti-colonialists across the world have demanded that it must be rightfully returned to the country from which it originated.

The topic has reignited partly due to the coronation of King Charles III and also because of a video that went viral where two journalists argued if the UK should return the Kohinoor diamond to India.

Journalists Narinder Kaur and Emma Webb got into a heated debate over the ownership of the diamond. “You do not know history. It represents colonisation and bloodshed. Give it back to India,” Kaur told Webb during an episode of Good Morning Britain.

There are arguments that UK’s claim of the Kohinoor diamond being a “gift" ignores its troubling history, including the imprisonment of the Sikh emperor’s 11-year-old Sikh emperor Maharaja Duleep Singh mother Jind Kaur and it being treated as a spoil of war by the Governor-General of India James Andrew Broun-Ramsay aka Lord Dalhousie.

Some historians say the Kohinoor, aka the mountain of light, was discovered during the rule of the Kakatiya dynasty at the Kollur Mine located on the southern bank of the Krishna River in present-day Andhra Pradesh.

There is a myth that it was placed as the left eye of the statue of the Hindu goddess Bhadrakali in a temple in Warangal by the Kakatiya dynasty.

It was subsequently seized by various Muslim and Mughal leaders in the 16th century, as well as Persian and Afghan conquerors in later years.

