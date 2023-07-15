Why Indian Ambassador to Iran Chose Chabahar as His First Port of Call Since Taking Charge

Indian Ambassador to Iran Rudra Gaurav Shresth paid a visit to the Chabahar Port on Friday, marking his first visit to the port since assuming the charge as envoy. This was the top envoy’s first visit outside Tehran since presenting his credentials to Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi earlier this month.

According to observers, the choice of Chabahar as Shresth’s first port of call highlights the importance India places on the development of the port.

During the visit, Shresth met senior officials of the Chabahar Port, including General Director of Port Engineer Adhari and Governor of Chabahar Doctor Sepahi, at the India Global Port Limited (IGPL) office outside Shahid Beheshti Terminal which is operated by India. He also met other senior officials of Chabahar Port’s International Affairs Department.

IGPL, a Government of India-owned company, is operating the Shahid Beheshti port. IGPL MD Sunil Mukundan was also present at the meeting which was followed by lunch with other diplomats of the Indian Embassy.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran’s southern coast, the Chabahar Port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties. The Shahid Beheshti port at Chabahar is India’s first overseas port project and has been touted as a possible gateway for India to trade with Europe, Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

India is developing two terminals at the port including the Shahid Beheshti complex and under an agreement signed with the Iran, it would run the terminal for 10 years.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, India used the Chabahar Port to send 75,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and 25 tonnes of the pesticide malathion to Iran to deal with a locust invasion.

In March this year, India announced a fresh tranche of 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through the Chabahar Port.