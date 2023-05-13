CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran Khan BailImran Khan LIVETurkey PollsPrisoner Swap?Jordan Neely

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceBJPINCJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/224 (113 To Win)
00000000

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » World » Wild Lion Loonkiito, 'One of the World's Oldest', Killed in Kenya
1-MIN READ

Wild Lion Loonkiito, 'One of the World's Oldest', Killed in Kenya

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:05 IST

Nairobi, Kenya

Loonkiito, who was 19, died in Olkelunyiet village on Wednesday night after preying on livestock. (Image: Lion Guardians/Facebook)

Loonkiito, who was 19, died in Olkelunyiet village on Wednesday night after preying on livestock. (Image: Lion Guardians/Facebook)

Named Loonkiito, the 19-year-old lion was speared by herders in Olkelunyiet village

Kenyan authorities have reported the unfortunate death of a wild male lion believed to be one of the oldest in the world.

Named Loonkiito, the 19-year-old lion was speared by herders in Olkelunyiet village, near Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya.

Lion Guardians, a conservation group, described Loonkiito as the oldest male lion in their ecosystem and possibly in Africa.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Loonkiito (2004 - 2023), the oldest male lion in our ecosystem and possibly in Africa. He died yesterday, on the 10th of May 2023 at 19 years old," Lion Guardians said in a Facebook post.

“He was a symbol of resilience and coexistence. We at Lion Guardians feel privileged to have borne witness to his life and his legacy," the group added.

While most lions in the wild live up to around 13 years, Loonkiito surpassed that average.  Human-lion conflicts tend to increase as wild prey becomes scarcer during the end of droughts.

Lions, in their desperation for food, often resort to attacking livestock, leading to tensions with local communities.

top videos

    The killing of Loonkiito has highlighted the challenging coexistence between humans and lions.

    Paula Kahumbu, a wildlife conservationist and chief executive officer of WildlifeDirect, told BBC “This is the breaking point for human-wildlife conflict and we need to do more as a country to preserve lions, which are facing extinction."

    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Lion
    2. kenya
    3. oldest
    first published:May 13, 2023, 01:05 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 01:05 IST