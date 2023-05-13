Wild Lion Loonkiito, 'One of the World's Oldest', Killed in Kenya

Kenyan authorities have reported the unfortunate death of a wild male lion believed to be one of the oldest in the world.

Named Loonkiito, the 19-year-old lion was speared by herders in Olkelunyiet village, near Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya.

Lion Guardians, a conservation group, described Loonkiito as the oldest male lion in their ecosystem and possibly in Africa.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Loonkiito (2004 - 2023), the oldest male lion in our ecosystem and possibly in Africa. He died yesterday, on the 10th of May 2023 at 19 years old," Lion Guardians said in a Facebook post.

“He was a symbol of resilience and coexistence. We at Lion Guardians feel privileged to have borne witness to his life and his legacy," the group added.

While most lions in the wild live up to around 13 years, Loonkiito surpassed that average. Human-lion conflicts tend to increase as wild prey becomes scarcer during the end of droughts.

Lions, in their desperation for food, often resort to attacking livestock, leading to tensions with local communities.

The killing of Loonkiito has highlighted the challenging coexistence between humans and lions.

Paula Kahumbu, a wildlife conservationist and chief executive officer of WildlifeDirect, told BBC “This is the breaking point for human-wildlife conflict and we need to do more as a country to preserve lions, which are facing extinction."