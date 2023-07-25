Will US President Biden Get Impeached? House Speaker McCarthy Hints at Possibility

US House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the investigation conducted by the Republican House members into the foreign business activities of President Biden’s family may rise to the level of an impeachment enquiry, according to a report by the Hill and Fox News.

“When Biden was running for office, he told the public he had never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true,” McCarthy told Fox News in a news show hosted by Sean Hannity on Monday.

He also pointed out that two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers alleged that prosecutors slow-walked an investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes.

He also said that foreign funds were allegedly transferred to Biden family members and associates through shell companies citing investigations by House Republicans.

“This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by Fox News and the Hill.

McCarthy accused Biden of “weaponizing” the government to benefit his family.

“This president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon: Use the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have oversight,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy teased the possibility of the impeachment inquiry days after Iowa’s Republican senator Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee chairman, Kentucky Republican, James Comer, released an FBI form documenting unverified allegations of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work with Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

McCarthy, however, steered clear from mentioning the document while speaking to Fox News.

A separate report by the New York Post on Monday said that former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer has plans to apprise the House Oversight and Reform Committee in a closed-door meeting this week that the US President’s son, Hunter Biden, would put him on the speakerphone during meetings with foreign business partners, when his father was the vice president during Obama administration.

McCarthy questioned why Hunter Biden chose to get money from countries like China and Romania where there were real challenges instead of getting it from France, Germany or the UK. He said that he believes Republicans will follow this “all the way to the end”. “This is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry, the way the Constitution tells us to do this, and we have to get the answers to these questions,” the US House Speaker said.

“Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the @HouseGOP wants to prioritise. Their eagerness to go after the President of the US regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless,” Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, said in a tweet.