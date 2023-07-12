Woman Falls to Her Death While Hiking in US National Park; Second Death in Seven Days

A 26-year-old woman from Colorado fell to her death while climbing a ridge at the Rocky Mountain National Park earlier this week. This is the second case of a person falling to their death at the Rocky Mountain National Park in a matter of seven days. She died after falling 500 feet while she was attempting to climb the ridge.

The woman was completing a free-solo climb at the site on Ypsilon Mountain Sunday when she fell. Her 27-year-old hiking partner alerted the park rangers of the fall who then informed the cops.

Later, the members of the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team asked a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter to help rescue the woman’s hiking partner who was unhurt.

The woman was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows part of the park and then flown to Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office after the search and rescue team recovered the woman’s body.

The name of the woman has not been released and will be once her next of kin are informed. The US’ Rocky Mountain National Park covers about 415 square miles and is home to different kinds of mountain environments. There are numerous hiking trails and areas to view the rich wildlife that abound in this region.

It is also one of the most visited parks within the American National Park system according to the National Parks Conservation Association. The national park is visited by at least 4 million hikers every year.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old man from Rhode Island fell to his death and plunged into the West Creek Falls in the park on July 2. “Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year. The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift. Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls,” the park authorities said in a press release.

A 57-year-old woman earlier lost consciousness while she was on a 8-mile hike in the remote area of Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park on July 2 when temperatures soared.

(with inputs from ABC News)