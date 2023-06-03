World Leaders Extend Condolences, Offer Support for Victims of Odisha Train Crash

Condolences from across the world poured in for the victims of the Odisha train crash on Saturday. Taiwan President Tsai-Ing Wen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and American envoy to India Eric Garcetti sent their condolences for those affected by the train crash.

Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need.— 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) June 3, 2023

My deepest condolences to the people of India and @narendramodi @PMOIndia over the tragedy in #Odisha We share your pain and sincerely wish a speedy recovery to all the victims. The EU stands ready to provide assistance in any way we can. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 3, 2023

The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2023

“We send our deepest sympathies following the devastating train crash in India’s eastern Odisha state. Our thoughts are also with the many injured, and with the emergency personnel working to assist them,” Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said.

American envoy to India, Eric Garcetti, in a tweet said: “On behalf of the US Mission in India, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Balasore. We stand with India and the people of Odisha in this time of grief.”

At least 233 people were killed and around 900 injured in the crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik have visited the site. Rescue operations are ongoing and authorities are trying to ascertain the identity of those who died in the crash and rescue those trapped.