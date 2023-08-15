World Leaders Extend Warm Greetings to Indians on Independence Day

Leaders from all over the world extended greetings to Indian citizens on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. World leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and foreign ministers of Iran, Sri Lanka and Bhutan have extended their greetings to Indians as the world’s largest democracy celebrates its independence after centuries of struggle for freedom.

Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day!A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always. https://t.co/ZBx1QSfSq3 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2023

Macron tweeted a video of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s Bastille Day visit as the chief guest and said France can always count on India, hailing the old, friendly ties between Paris and New Delhi.

“Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always,” Macron said in a tweet.

Warm Greetings, Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar and the Government & people of #India on the occasion of your Independence Day. I am confident that in the years ahead our bilateral ties will be further strengthened between our two nations 🇮🇳🇱🇰 @IndiainSL @MFA_SriLanka— M U M Ali Sabry (@alisabrypc) August 15, 2023

Foreign minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry, his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji, Nepal’s NP Saud and Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also extended warm greetings to foreign minister S Jaishankar and Indians on Independence Day.

Thank you, FM @npsaudnc. Our close neighborly relationship offers so much for our two countries. 🇮🇳 🇳🇵 https://t.co/KimnEUE7gd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 15, 2023

“Congratulations on 76 years of Independence to the brotherly and friendly nation and government of India and my colleague Dr S Jaishankar. Independence is a key factor characterising strategic policy of Iran and India. Development of all-out ties, including economic and regional connectivity is the mutual agenda of two nations,” Amir-Abdollahian said in his tweet.

Appreciate your warm wishes FM @Amirabdolahian.Value the 🇮🇳 🇮🇷 partnership that reflects our shared interests and works for the benefit of our two peoples. https://t.co/YWcr61es0q — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 15, 2023

“Appreciate your warm wishes foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Value the India-Iran partnership that reflects our shared interests and works for the benefit of our two peoples,” S Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also thanked Sabry, Dorji and Saud for their warm wishes.