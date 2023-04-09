Russia’s elite fighting forces, known for their heroic combat in the Soviet-Afghanistan War, have been decimated by the Ukrainian military in the ongoing war.

The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment, regarded as ‘the best of the best’ in Russian armed forces, has suffered 94 casualties as of April 2023, up from 62 in July last year, according to a BBC report.

The fate of the elite soldiers is no different from the Russian army, which has suffered severe setbacks even as it announced a winter offensive in Ukraine with great fanfare.

As spring arrives, the two armies are deadlocked with troops stretching from the shores of the Black Sea to northeast Ukraine. The war, which continues for more than a year now, has decimated forces and drained resources on both sides.

Cost of War for a City

Kostroma, a city 300 km north-east of Moscow, has been at the forefront of campaign for all the main battles that Kremlin fight against its neighbours. However, the city now holds the graves of the 331st Guards Parachute Regiment.

Unverified reports claim that the Ukraine war led to several hundred deaths among soldiers in the elite regiment.

Since the Kostroma Regiment has been popular for its heroism and campaigns in Moscow’s neighbourhood, the high toll in the recent war has been a matter of discussion in the tiny city, which has a population of around 250,000.

Local reports claim that the Ukraine war has led to more fatalities than the entire Soviet-Afghan war, which lasted nine years and cost the lives of 56 soldiers in the city.

‘Worse Than Afghan War’

The Soviet-Afghan War, also known as Afghan war, was a proxy war fought in the locally installed Soviet-backed Democratic Republic of Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989.

The war started with a Soviet invasion in 1979 and saw combat involving Soviet military against Afghanistan’s Mujahideen, foreign fighters and other groups.

The actual number of dead in the Kostroma Regiment is believed to be much higher as some soldiers are from towns outside Kostroma which makes their tracking more difficult.

Moreover, many other soldiers have been reported missing, while some of them have been counted among the dead.

All About 331st Guards Parachute Regiment

The strength of the 331st Guards Parachute Regiment could be around 1,500-1,700. When the Ukraine was started in February 2022, the regiment deployed two battalion groups, giving a total of 1,000-1,200 soldiers.

However, after taking heavy casualties in the failed attempt to reach Kyiv, the elite regiment was withdrawn and rebuilt in the southern Russian town of Belgorod last year.

The regiment which had high hopes of being the first when the Ukraine War began last year, represents the disintegration of Russia’s plan against Kyiv.

The soldiers in the 331st Guards Parachute Regiment were once regarded as the pick of Russia’s army. In a video posted in May 2021, a Russian general tells soldiers of the regiment that they are “the best of the best", according to BBC.

The elite forces have served in the Balkans, Chechnya, and the 2014 Russian intervention in the Donbas region of Ukraine and regularly take part in Red Square parades in Moscow.

