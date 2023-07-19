Wuhan Lab Funding to Be Cut Off by US as Covid-19 Origin Debate Rages On

The Biden administration is moving to impose a 10-year funding ban on the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese lab linked to the Covid-19 origin debate. A memo from the US Department of Health and Human Services revealed the institute’s failure to comply with National Institutes of Health (NIH) requests for safety-related documents.

“This action aims to ensure that WIV does not receive another dollar of federal funding,” an HHS spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNN. “The move was undertaken due to WIV’s failure to provide documentation on WIV’s research requested by NIH related to concerns that WIV violated NIH’s biosafety protocols.”

The NIH, the primary US government agency responsible for biomedical and public health research, concluded that the institute likely violated protocols. The institute, without federal funds since 2020, has 30 days to respond. The memo was released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, raising concerns about lab research oversight.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been linked to the Covid-19 lab escape theory, triggering the global pandemic, according to US media reports. US intelligence has not reached a conclusion on the virus’s origin. However, a declassified report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated uncertainty about researchers’ infection in 2019.

Some experts suggest the coronavirus likely emerged naturally in a Wuhan seafood market. The NIH informed EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based organisation partly funded by a US agency and linked to the Wuhan Institute, about reviewing pandemic allegations in April 2020. NIH received “biosafety concerns" reports in July of that year.

Prior to that, the Trump administration had terminated a grant for bat coronavirus research in China. NIH officials assert US taxpayer funds weren’t used for pandemic-causing research but remain uncertain about the institute’s other projects. Additionally, an internal watchdog report highlighted NIH’s oversight errors in January.