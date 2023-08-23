Xi Jinping Cancels Speech at BRICS Business Event, Sparks Rumours

Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the speech he was scheduled to give at a key multilateral business forum on Tuesday in South Africa. Xi Jinping is currently in Johannesburg, South Africa for the BRICS Summit and a state visit to the country.

This is his second international trip following his visit to Moscow in March. According to a report by the Guardian, Wang Wentao, Chinese commerce minister read the speech. Xi was expected to attend the forum but he attended the summit dinner.

The Chinese officials did not give any reason as to why Xi Jinping missed the speech. The Guardian in its report said that the decision to not give the speech was a last-minute decision and highlighted that state-run media and social media posts by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson appeared in a manner which showed as if Xi Jinping delivered the speech himself.

Any explanation from China is unlikely to be given but the Guardian said that some China observers speculated if Xi was temporarily ill or if something was “amiss”.

The news outlet cited a China observer who highlighted that Xi did not make any public appearances this month.

The China Global South Project pointed out that it is the second time this year that a Chinese official was absent in an unexplained manner following the disappearance of former foreign minister Qin Gang who missed the BRICS foreign ministers meeting and has not been seen in public for months.

It said that Xi’s absence in a “highly choreographed event” such as this is beyond extraordinary.

Wang’s speech targeted the US without naming it and said one nation is “obsessed with maintaining hegemony, [and] has gone out of its way to cripple the emerging markets and developing countries”. “Whoever develops first becomes their target of containment. Whoever is catching up becomes its target of obstruction,” Wang said, according to the Guardian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov are attending the BRICS Leadership Summit. Lavrov is attending on behalf of the Russian President Vladimir Putin as he currently faces an arrest warrant for war crimes issued by the international criminal court.

The BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – represent 42% of the world’s population along with a significant 27% of the global GDP. The theme of the summit this year is BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism.

Last evening’s forum was also attended by representatives of dozens of other countries. Some members like Russia and China want to expand the group but India and Brazil want more discussions.