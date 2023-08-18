CHANGE LANGUAGE
Xi Jinping Will Attend BRICS Summit Next Week in South Africa's Johannesburg
1-MIN READ

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 07:35 IST

Beijing, China

Xi Jinping, Chinese President, will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa and also pay a state visit. (Image: Reuters File)

Xi Jinping, Chinese President, will pay a state visit to South Africa and also attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to South Africa next week, the foreign ministry said on Friday, while confirming the president will attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

“At the invitation of President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President Xi Jinping will attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa and pay a state visit to South Africa from August 21 to 24," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in an online statement.

This will be Xi’s second international trip of 2023, after paying an official state visit to Russia in March.

The heads of Brazil, China, India and South Africa plus Russia’s top diplomat will gather on August 22-24 under the theme “BRICS and Africa", South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said earlier this month.

Questions had swirled over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin — who is sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his role in the Ukraine war — would attend this year’s BRICS conference in South Africa, which is a signatory of the ICC.

The Chinese leader previously visited South Africa in 2018 as he sought to enhance his country’s diplomatic and economic ties with the continent.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
first published:August 18, 2023, 07:03 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 07:35 IST