Yasin Malik’s Wife Mushaal in Pak PMO A Face-Saver for ISI? Exclusive from Local & Intel Sources

The appointment of Mushaal Malik, wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, as the Special Assistant to Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on human rights is a face-saving measure for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), say local sources.

The ISI is being accused of non-performance for long. The fact that they were unaware of the abrogation of Article 370 in the Valley and it was implemented smoothly were seen as insults to the ISI, say sources. Moreover, the smooth law and order situation in J&K since the abrogation and no major attack were seen as its major failures, they added.

“Malik has been very close to the top brass of the Pakistani Army and was working closely with the Kashmir division of ISI,” sources said.

According to sources, she has been staying in the Islamabad safehouse of the ISI for a long time with her 11-year-old daughter, who spoke in the POK Assembly against India.

ISI’s ATTEMPTS TO SEEK RELEVANCE

Recently, CNN-News18 extensively reported on the ISI’s bid to activate ex-militants. They were arrested by the J&K Police.

All recent infiltrations at LOC supported by them have failed. The complete ban on drug trade, with their drones and weapons caught at every destination, has hit them hard.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) grey list has forced the government to ban jihadi elements, who were active against Indian establishments.

WHY MUSHAAL MALIK?

Malik is extensively used by the ISI to speak against the Indian government and the alleged abuse of human rights in Kashmir, sources said. While the ISI can keep stone pelting, infiltration, On-Ground Workers (OGW) and major attacks going, she could speak in her official capacity in the United Nations (UN) and other fora against India and bring money in the name of jihad and Islam, said sources.

Yasin Malik is a Kashmiri separatist leader who was arrested in 2019 and later sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2022. He was involved in several violent attacks against Indian security forces, including the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of the then home minister of India. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of terror funding and waging war against the state.

Malik, a graduate of the London School of Economics, married Malik in 2009. Yasin Malik met her during one of his tours to Pakistan in 2005. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter, according to reports.

Malik’s mother Rehana Hussein Mullick was a member of Pakistan Muslim League’s women’s wing and served as its secretary general. Her father M A Hussein was a reputable economics professor who was the first Pakistani member of a Nobel Prize jury.

INDIA’s STANCE

Indian intelligence sources, however, said Malik will not bring any value to the narrative because the Kashmir issue is dead and the Valley has and continues to remain an integral part of India.

According to intelligence sources, it exposes the fact that the ISI wants terrorists in their PMO.