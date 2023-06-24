‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’: Egyptian Woman Sings Hindi Song to Welcome PM Modi | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a melodious welcome upon his arrival in Cairo for a two-day state visit on Saturday. During this visit, he will engage in discussions with Egyptian leadership, including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Dressed in a saree, an Egyptian woman warmly welcomed Modi with the popular song ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge’ from the movie ‘Sholay’. The Prime Minister was observed attentively listening to the song and expressed surprise when the woman revealed her limited knowledge of Hindi and her never having visited India before.

“Kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega ki aap Misr ki beti ho ya Hindustan ki beti ho (Nobody will be able to tell whether you are an Egyptian or Indian woman)," Prime Minister Modi said.

#WATCH | Jena, an Egyptian woman who enchanted PM Modi with the song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' from the film Sholay, in Cairo, says, "It was so good to meet PM Modi". pic.twitter.com/drsI661f0s— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

When asked about her feelings after her performance in front of the Prime Minister, Jena expressed that she felt “honored" and stated, “It was so good to meet PM Modi."

She also mentioned that she has been singing Hindi songs for the past 12-13 years, starting at the age of six.

At the invitation of President El-Sisi, Prime Minister Modi is currently on a visit to Egypt, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 26 years. A special gesture awaited Modi at the airport, where he received a warm embrace from Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. His arrival was also accompanied by a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour.

“I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after landing in Cairo.