Yemen Stampede: 79 Killed, 110 Injured During Charity Distribution in Sanaa
1-MIN READ

Yemen Stampede: 79 Killed, 110 Injured During Charity Distribution in Sanaa

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 05:40 IST

Sanaa, Yemen 

Authorities have called for an investigation. (Reuters Image/Representative)

Videos circulating on social media showed bodies lying on the ground inside a large complex as people clamoured around them

At least 79 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a stampede that broke out in Yemen’s capital during a charity distribution, Huthi health officials told AFP on Thursday.

The dead and injured have been moved to nearby hospitals and those responsible for the distribution were taken into custody, the interior ministry said in a statement carried by the rebel’s Saba news agency.

Authorities have called for an investigation.

The Huthi’s interior ministry did not provide an exact toll but said “dozens of people were killed due to a stampede during a random distribution of sums of money by some merchants".

The distribution in the Bab al-Yemen area of Huthi-controlled Sanaa came days ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Videos circulating on social media showed bodies lying on the ground inside a large complex as people clamoured around them.

AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Yemen’s conflict broke out in 2014, when Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year to prop up the internationally recognised government.

Fighting in Yemen has triggered what the United Nations describes as one of the world’s worst humanitarian tragedies.

More than 21.7 million — two-thirds of the population — need humanitarian assistance this year, according to the UN.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
