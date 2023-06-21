‘Yoga Free from Patents, Royalty, Copyright’: PM Modi Addresses Mega UN Yoga Day Event | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Addressing the gathering at the UN Headquarters lawn, PM Modi thanked everyone attending the event and said the coming together of nationalities from all over the world in itself is a form of Yoga.

PM Modi said that people must use Yoga to be healthy and happy in today’s fast paced world.

PM Modi was accompanied by New York mayor Eric Adams, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations Amina J Mohammed, United Nations General Assembly president Csaba Kőrösi and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj.

Here Are Some Quotes from PM Modi’s Address: