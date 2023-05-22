‘You Are Leader of the Global South’: Papua New Guinea Leader Marape Tells PM Modi

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Monday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is the leader of the Global South and Pacific Island nations will rally behind India’s leadership at global forums while addressing the FIPIC Summit.

“We are victims of global powerplay. You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums,” Marape was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the FIPIC Summit where he said that New Delhi will do everything in its power to highlight the issues faced by Pacific Island nations in global forums. PM Modi said that in the recently concluded G7 summit he made efforts to discuss issues faced by Pacific Island nations and will do so in the upcoming G20 summit as current G20 chair.

“India considers it its responsibility to convey the concerns of the Global South, their expectations and their aspirations to the world through the G20. This was my effort in the last two days at the G7 summit as well,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi also pointed out that those who were ‘trusted’ did not help during times of crisis. “Today we are seeing disruption in the supply chain of fuel, food, fertiliser and pharma. Those whom we trusted, didn’t stand with us when needed,” PM Modi said.

He then went on to say that India is happy to have stood beside the Pacific Island nations during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The impact of the Covid pandemic was most on the countries of the Global South. Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there, now new problems are arising. I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty,” he said.

“India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi said.

He further added that he does not view Papua New Guinea and other islands in the Pacific as island nations but as ‘ocean countries’ and said that the ocean binds India and the Pacific Islands together, referring to the Indian Ocean.

“For me, you are large ocean countries and not small island states,” he said.

During his visit to Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Governor General Bob Dadae at the Government House in Port Moresby. The talks highlighted the importance of bilateral ties and the development partnership between India and Papua New Guinea.