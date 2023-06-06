CHANGE LANGUAGE
Zelensky Blames Russia for Kakhovka Dam Attack, Says 'World Must React'
Zelensky Blames Russia for Kakhovka Dam Attack, Says 'World Must React'

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 18:22 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia for the breach which has caused extensive flooding. (File Photo/Reuters)

Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia for the breach which has caused extensive flooding. (File Photo/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saud Russia had carried out ;an internal explosion of the structures' of the plant at 2:50 am local time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said the “world must react" to the Kakhovka dam attack, blaming Russia for the breach which has caused extensive flooding.

“The world must react," he said on social media, adding that Russia had carried out “an internal explosion of the structures" of the plant at 2:50 am local time (2350 GMT).

“This is just one Russian act of terrorism. This is just one Russian war crime," he added, accusing Russia of committing an act of “ecocide."

“Russia is at war with life, with nature, with civilisation," he added. “Russia must leave Ukrainian land and must be held fully accountable for its terror."

    An attack on a major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine earlier Tuesday unleashed a torrent of water that flooded a small city, two dozen villages and sent hundreds fleeing.

    Russia insists that the dam was partially destroyed by “multiple strikes" coming from Ukrainian forces.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
