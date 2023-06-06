Zelensky Says Destroyed Dam Will Not Affect Counter-offensive Plans

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said an attack on a major damn in southern Ukraine would not affect Kyiv’s plans to go on the offensive and claw back lost territory.
“The explosion of the dam did not affect Ukraine’s ability to de-occupy its own territories," he said on Telegram, saying he spoke to his top military commanders and the army was at the highest level of readiness.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
