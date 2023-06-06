CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kakhokva DamPresident MurmuTikTokRussia-UkraineH-1B Visa
Home » World » Zelensky Says Destroyed Dam Will Not Affect Counter-offensive Plans
1-MIN READ

Zelensky Says Destroyed Dam Will Not Affect Counter-offensive Plans

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 23:56 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (File image/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (File image/Reuters)

"The explosion of the dam did not affect Ukraine's ability to de-occupy its own territories," he said on Telegram

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said an attack on a major damn in southern Ukraine would not affect Kyiv’s plans to go on the offensive and claw back lost territory.

“The explosion of the dam did not affect Ukraine’s ability to de-occupy its own territories," he said on Telegram, saying he spoke to his top military commanders and the army was at the highest level of readiness.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
top videos
    About the Author
    Arpita Raj
    Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Volodymyr Zelensky
    2. Ukraine
    3. Russia
    first published:June 06, 2023, 23:56 IST
    last updated:June 06, 2023, 23:56 IST