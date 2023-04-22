‘Zero-Tolerance for Violence’: Aus MP Slams Khalistan-Backed Attacks on Hindu Temples

Australia’s shadow minister for housing Michael Sukkar on Friday said Australia has zero tolerance for violence and condemned the recent vandalisation of Hindu temples in the country.

Towards the beginning of 2023, the Indian diaspora and Hindus living in Australia were targeted by Khalistani separatists who defaced three temples in Melbourne and then attacked Indians in the city’s Federation Square.

“I can completely understand the concern that many in India have. We have zero-tolerance for these sorts of issues. Our view for all migrants to Australia is that you don’t bring all those animosities to Australia,” Sukkar said.

“And in any event, acting in a violent way, we have no tolerance for. I understand that the five men have been charged in relation to those activities because we in no way, shape or form support that kind of violent conduct,” Sukkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Melbourne’s Mill Park was first vandalised on January 12, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalised on January 16 and the wall of the ISKCON temple in Melbourne was defaced with “Khalistan Zindabad” graffiti on January 23.

Khalistani separatists attacked Indians on January 29 in Melbourne Federation Square during a rally organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice.

There have been speculations that those who attacked Indians on January 29 in Melbourne’s Federation Square were pro-Khalistan supporters who may have entered the nation on tourist visas.

Earlier this year, former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott while speaking to CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob so-called protests in Melbourne organised by Khalistan separatists was led by mostly those who came to Australia on tourist visas under the false pretext of holidaying.

“The recent protest in Melbourne was not nearly as big as it was reported to have been. It was basically initiated by people who had come into Australia on tourist visas pretending to (be on) holiday,” Abbott said during an interview with CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob.

The former prime minister said that Australia has the tools to ensure that these events don’t happen in the future and understands why India would be concerned about a separatist agitation being held in Australia - a country with which it has strong ties.

Meanwhile, Sukkar also said that India-Australia relationship is very important and “crucial”. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Australia for the Quad Summit, the minister said the Quad is important for the Indo-Pacific region.

He said that large nations like India have influence and that influence must be projected in their immediate area and India can exert its influence in a “healthy manner”.

