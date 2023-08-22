John Cena 'Especially Excited' To Make His Wrestling Debut In India At WWE Superstar Spectacle

Indian wrestling fans will be elated to know that the WWE superstar who’s known universally for being ‘the one who can’t being seen’ will finally make his debut in India as John Cena will travel with the company for the WWE Superstar Spectacle that is set to take place next month in Hyderabad on September 8.

Cena last wrestled at WWE’s flagship event Wrestlemania earlier this year where he faced off against Austin Theory with the US Championship on the line. He ultimately ended up losing the match and went on a hiatus from the company, before making a surprise return during WWE’s Money In The Bank earlier this year.

But then, it was reported by Fox Sports that the leader of the Cenation will once again get back in to the action on the first edition of Friday night Smackdown on September.

The 16-time WWE champion is scheduled to make his debut on Indian soil at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad next month, and he took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to share his excitement on the same.

Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳!The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!! @WWE @WWEIndia https://t.co/ZtvpIBlgAm— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 21, 2023

“Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳! The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!!" wrote Cena, whose tweet was welcomed with elation and joy from his fans online.

Cena, who has arguably been the face of the franchise for the better part of his entire career with the WWE, has been in and out of the organinsation, making sparse appearances for the company over the last few years as his Hollywood career started to blossom.

When talking about his career with the WWE, Cena recently admitted that he misses being a part of the promotion. “Man, I wish I was still there every day. I just can’t. My body can’t do it anymore and I don’t want to give the consumer a bad product. That’s a thing that I learned from those veterans at that time," said Cena.

With the 2023 edition of the Superstar Spectacle set to take place next month, it will mark the franchise’s first live show back in India since 2017.