NXT Great American Bash Results: Dominik Mysterio Retains North American Title; Tiffany Stratton Wins Women’s Title Match

On Sunday, the biggest event of the WWE NXT- the Great American Bash - unfolded with some enthralling battles at the H-E-B Centre in Cedar Park, Texas.

The kickoff show saw the Meta Four endure a defeat at the hands of Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz.

Going into the main event, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks got the better of Gallus in the Tag Team title match. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio beat Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee to retain his NXT North American Title.

Tiffany Stratton kept the NXT Women’s Title in her possession by defeating Thea Hail in the title match. In the NXT Championship match, Carmelo Hayes beat Ilja Dragunov to retain the title.

Let’s take a look at the results of the Great American Bash:

NXT Tag Team Title Match

At the beginning of the fight, Stacks was taken to the corner. But he somehow managed to tag in D’Angelo, who showed some good moves. However, Wolfgang took him down with a lariat. Tony and Stacks then tried to pin down Mark, whose other team members came to the rescue. In the end, Tonny took down Mark with a powerbomb before attacking Joe with a crowbar. Stacks then helped use the finisher to pick up the win.

Roxanne Perez vs Blair Davenport

Both were engaged in a fight at ringside when Perez hit Blair to send her into the barricades. Blair then tried to hit Perez with a trashcan, but Perez could make a comeback with some chair shots. Perez ultimately launched a splash on Blair to seal the deal.

Baron Corbin vs Gable Steveson

Steveson pulled off a dominant start as he booted away Corbin, who returned the favour with an elbow. Steveson then slammed Corbin over the announce table but Baron made a stunning comeback with a diving headbutt. In the end, Gable threw Corbin onto the barriers, but the match could not get any outcome.

NXT North American Title Match

Dominik Mysterio kept the upper hand for the majority of the time. Rhea Ripley tried to interfere but received some kicks from Wes Lee. Ali tried the 450 Splash on Lee but Rhea was there to break up the pin. Dominik took advantage of the situation and secured the win with the frog splash.

Women’s Title Match

Stratton was dominating early on but Hail fought back with a powerful suplex. The champion took a dive outside the ring before Hail delivered a powerful flying crossbody. Stratton landed a massive moonsault on her opponent, followed by an exploder suplex. As Hail was having trouble, Andre Chase announced the game was over.

NXT Championship Match

Dragunov dropped a powerbomb in response to a knee strike from Hayes. The two kicked each other in the face and collapsed to the ground before Dragunov attacked Trick with a mistimed Torpedo Moskau. Hayes then forced Ilja to get back to the ring and tried a Nothin but Net to secure the victory.