Social Media Reacts After North Korea 'Successfully' Tests Hydrogen Bomb

The "artificial quake," thought to be North Korea's sixth nuclear test, was 9.8 times more powerful than the tremor from Pyongyang's fifth test, the South's Yonhap news agency reported citing the state weather agency. (Photo: Reuters)

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 3, 2017, 3:02 PM IST
North Korea has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be loaded into the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency claimed Sunday.

The country detonated a hydrogen bomb with "perfect success", its state media said Sunday, adding that the device was capable of being loaded onto its long-range missiles.

Hours after the nuclear detonation, an announcer on its official Korean Central Television declared: "The hydrogen bomb test was a perfect success."

The "artificial quake," thought to be North Korea's sixth nuclear test, was 9.8 times more powerful than the tremor from Pyongyang's fifth test, the South's Yonhap news agency reported citing the state weather agency.





It was "not only 9.8 times more powerful than the nuclear test conducted in September last year, but it is the most powerful", an official at the Korea Meteorological Administration told Yonhap.

However, the social media wasn't much impressed. Many took to the micro blogging site Twitter to share their concerns around the detonation. Some even sneaked in a joke or two.





























The hashtag #northkoreanukes is currently trending on the platform.





















