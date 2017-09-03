Social Media Reacts After North Korea 'Successfully' Tests Hydrogen Bomb



North Korea confirms sixth nuclear test.

One day it won't be a test. America has a right to protect its citizens. It's time to take action.

The H-Bomb that North Korea just tested is estimated to be 1 Megaton!!! #NorthKoreaNukes pic.twitter.com/lUzzx54DI5

It looks like North Korea has just conducted a nuclear test: 5.6 earthquake, 10km deep, recorded in North Korea. More to come

North Korea is what you get when you combine kickass, lameass and weirdass together.



North Korea must be a terrible place for students.



The country is into conducting Tests everyday!!

Hey, you know what would be helpful to address the threat of a nuclear-armed North Korea? A fully-staffed State Department.



BREAKING: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: "If North Korea did indeed...conduct a nuclear test, we absolutely cannot tolerate"

Trump 8/22 on Kim: "I believe he is starting to respect us"

North Korea 8/29: Fires missile over Japan

N.K. 9/3: Possible NUCLEAR test



#NorthKorea appears to have just tested a nuclear device. Time of M5.2 quake at 2017-09-03 03:30:01.860 UTC. (On the half-hour.) pic.twitter.com/gXecreVczj

H-bomb

🇺🇸 elected a man who think's Ted Cruz's father Rafael was involved in the assassination of JFK

North Korea does nuclear bomb test. How will Trump respond?



